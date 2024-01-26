Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

Donald Trump directed congressional Republicans to reject a bipartisan border deal in order to keep border security as a key issue throughout the campaign. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), a former CIA officer and member of the Intelligence Committee, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the future of aid for U.S. allies. On Speaker Johnson’s opposition to a deal, Spanberger says, “The fact that he would be doing this for political gains to support the former president is just shameful.” “That he wants to kill a proposal before it even has a chance to move forward is absolutely ridiculous,” she added.Jan. 26, 2024