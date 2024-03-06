IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Raskin: It's 'disgraceful' the GOP is being 'reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality'

07:32

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican primary after winning only Vermont on Super Tuesday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joins Andrea, Ana, and Jose to share his reaction and discuss the presumptive Biden-Trump rematch in November. “My assumption was that, of the Constitution itself, which is that someone who participates in an insurrection against the union should never be allowed to hold office again,” Raskin says. “And it is disgraceful that a great political party, much less Abraham Lincoln's party, a party of liberty and union, should be reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality in league with autocrats and kleptocrats and dictators all over the world.”March 6, 2024

