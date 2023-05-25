Rep. Maxwell Frost calls on Biden to give a ‘primetime address’ on the state of debt ceiling talks

Debt ceiling talks between President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy are making progress, but both sides have fallen short of reaching a deal. Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “I think the President has done a lot. I do think the president should use his bully pulpit to really call out these Republicans and tell the nation what's going on, in the Oval Office or in the Rose Garden, a primetime address, and really telling the American people what the GOP has decided to do,” says Frost. “They have manufactured a bomb, this whole debt ceiling crisis, and they're saying, ‘Hey, unless you allow us to pass massive cuts to working-class families, guess what? We're going to hit the trigger.’”May 25, 2023