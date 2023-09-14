IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Dingell: UAW potential strike is ‘crossroads for the industry and its future’

05:04

The nation’s auto industry is set to go on a potential strike at midnight if United Auto Workers and Detroit’s biggest carmakers do not strike a deal with manufacturing companies. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the key demands of autoworkers and the salary discrepancies between upper management and employees. “I've seen many negotiations and I have seen things break and those last 11 hours. But in my lifetime, this is probably the most serious negotiation I've seen. It's a crossroads for the industry and its future,” Dingell says. “Too many people want to make this an either or, we're going to worry about the environment or we're going to worry about workers and we can't do both. Well, the rubber is hitting the road right now. And this is where we have to do both.”Sept. 14, 2023

