IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Gounder: ‘Vaccines are still preventing severe disease’ amid Omicron surge

    05:07

  • David Miliband: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘man-made’

    05:00

  • ‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

    07:09

  • Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome

    06:15

  • Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year

    01:04

  • Sen. King: In choice between democracy and filibuster, ‘I have to choose democracy’

    08:34

  • KY Lt. Gov. Coleman: Donations are ‘helping us keep boots on the ground’

    03:24

  • Dr. Offit compares Pfizer’s antiviral pill to vaccines: ‘Prevention is always better than cure’

    05:21

  • Rep. Schiff: Meadows’ texts ‘remind the country just how serious this attack was’ 

    07:13

  • Dr. Michael Mann: We can expect ‘more intense tornadoes’ as climate change progresses

    05:01

  • Mark Meadows, ‘at the heart of the storm’ of insurrection, faces contempt vote

    06:09

  • Dr. Osterholm: Covid ‘will find you if you are not vaccinated’

    04:48

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We get to live in a democracy largely because of sacrifices made by Bob Dole’

    04:24

  • Susan Page: Bob Dole felt ‘Trumped-out’ by end of Trump Presidency

    09:31

  • Artist's work transcends rules, borders from the U.S.-Mexico border to supermax prison

    04:03

  • Letitia James pulling out of NY governor race was ‘important and necessary’ to her Trump organization investigation

    04:57

  • Bob Dole was ‘an American first and a partisan Republican second’

    04:50

  • Dr. Amesh Adalja: Healthcare workers ‘burned out’ from hospitalizations that could be ‘avoided by a simple vaccine’

    06:42

  • New York AG Letitia James suspends campaign for governor, seeks Trump deposition

    01:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

07:22

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the expiration of the expanded child tax credit program, indefinitely pausing the family benefit unless Build Back Better can pass the Senate. “People don’t realize that there are really families that still can’t afford to put food on the table,” says Dingell. “They’re trying to get jobs but they can’t find child care, and this money has made the difference.” Dec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    Dr. Gounder: ‘Vaccines are still preventing severe disease’ amid Omicron surge

    05:07

  • David Miliband: Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘man-made’

    05:00

  • ‘Democracy is under assault,’ says Sen. Warner as Democrats shift focus to voting rights

    07:09

  • Sen. Shaheen: State Dept. needs to ‘find out who is responsible’ for Havana Syndrome

    06:15

  • Democrats skeptical Build Back Better can pass before end of the year

    01:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All