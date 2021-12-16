Rep. Debbie Dingell: Child tax credit ‘has made the difference’ for families in need

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the expiration of the expanded child tax credit program, indefinitely pausing the family benefit unless Build Back Better can pass the Senate. “People don’t realize that there are really families that still can’t afford to put food on the table,” says Dingell. “They’re trying to get jobs but they can’t find child care, and this money has made the difference.” Dec. 16, 2021