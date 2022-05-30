Randi Weingarten: ‘If we can put somebody on the moon,’ U.S. can pass ‘common sense gun violence measures’

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, Sarah Lerner, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Abbey Clements, a former Sandy Hook Elementary teacher and co-Founder of ‘Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence,' join Chris Jansing to discuss the push from educators and parents across the nation for gun safety in America. May 30, 2022