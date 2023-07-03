Phil Rucker breaks down Washington Post report that Trump and Pence put 'pressure' on Ducey in 2020

The Washington Post is reporting that former President Trump pressured Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Washington Post Deputy National Editor Phil Rucker and Former FBI General Counsel and Former Senior Member of Mueller Probe Andrew Weissman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The conversation Trump had after the 2020 election was much more detailed than known at the time,” says Rucker, adding that his colleagues “report that Trump tried to get pence to apply pressure to Ducey. Vice President Pence had a close relationship with a number of the governors around the country, including Arizona Governor Ducey, and according to my colleagues reporting, Trump tried to get pence to apply additional pressure in his own conversations with DC.” July 3, 2023