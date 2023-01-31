NY prosecutors escalate probe into Trump $130k payment to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump’s role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels is under new legal scrutiny with Manhattan prosecutors starting to present evidence to a grand jury. Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker, New York Times Reporter Jeremy Peters, and Andrew Weissmann, former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The buck stops at Alvin Bragg,” says Weissmann. “If there is an indictment and conviction, there is no federal pardon that Trump can look to. This would stick in the same way that a Georgia indictment, if there is an indictment and conviction, that also sticks because there's state cases, so regardless what happens in a presidential election, those cases still go forward.”Jan. 31, 2023