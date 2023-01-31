IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Haass: Situation on the ground in Israel ‘likely to deteriorate’

    NY prosecutors escalate probe into Trump $130k payment to Stormy Daniels

    Former FDNY EMT: First responders ‘highly culpable’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

  • Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

  • Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes

  • Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump: False narratives of traffic stop are ‘attempts at conspiracy’

  • Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'

  • Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest

  • 'We now have a blueprint': Arrests in Tyre Nichols case praised

  • Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu

  • Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’

  • Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’

  • Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’

  • Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’

  • Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’

  • David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media

  • Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: There appears to be a ‘systemic problem’ with handling of classified documents

  • Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NY prosecutors escalate probe into Trump $130k payment to Stormy Daniels

09:52

Donald Trump’s role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels is under new legal scrutiny with Manhattan prosecutors starting to present evidence to a grand jury. Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker, New York Times Reporter Jeremy Peters, and Andrew Weissmann, former Senior Prosecutor on the Mueller probe and former General Counsel for the FBI, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The buck stops at Alvin Bragg,” says Weissmann. “If there is an indictment and conviction, there is no federal pardon that Trump can look to. This would stick in the same way that a Georgia indictment, if there is an indictment and conviction, that also sticks because there's state cases, so regardless what happens in a presidential election, those cases still go forward.”Jan. 31, 2023

