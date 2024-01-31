IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

  • Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’

    NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

    MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

  • Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

In a Foreign Affairs article, CIA Director William Burns calls urgently for the U.S. to continue sending weapons to Ukraine, writing that cutting off aid at such a crucial moment is a mistake of historic proportions. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sits down with Andrea to discuss the dire need for U.S. aid to Ukraine. “We have to prove that democracies are not lazy as President Putin believes that democracies are lazy and do not have the staying power. We need to prove him wrong by continuing to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg says. “This is not only about Europe, this is also about Asia and the US and China because this is closely watched in China. And therefore it is in the interest of all NATO allies also United States to ensure that Putin is not successful in Ukraine.”Jan. 31, 2024

