NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine

In a Foreign Affairs article, CIA Director William Burns calls urgently for the U.S. to continue sending weapons to Ukraine, writing that cutting off aid at such a crucial moment is a mistake of historic proportions. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sits down with Andrea to discuss the dire need for U.S. aid to Ukraine. “We have to prove that democracies are not lazy as President Putin believes that democracies are lazy and do not have the staying power. We need to prove him wrong by continuing to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg says. “This is not only about Europe, this is also about Asia and the US and China because this is closely watched in China. And therefore it is in the interest of all NATO allies also United States to ensure that Putin is not successful in Ukraine.”Jan. 31, 2024