Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

The Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer” received 13 nominations for the 2024 Oscars. Former Energy Secretary Ernie Moniz, who now heads the Nuclear Threat Initiative, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the relevance of the film’s message today. “I think the movie was very effective in bringing out Oppenheimer's warnings, especially towards the end of the movie, that we could easily be getting into arms races, we could be seeing the power of these weapons dramatically increase,” Moniz says. “We've been feeling so uncertain about the nuclear weapons, so vulnerable to accidents and miscalculations, and the movie should remind everyone that we are still living in dangerous times.”March 8, 2024