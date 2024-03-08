IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons
March 8, 202405:50
  • Now Playing

    Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25

  • Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49

  • Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52

  • Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room'

    05:19

  • Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

  • Biden ‘24 comms chief: Trump has a ‘losing agenda’ that voters ‘have rejected time and time again’

    06:55

  • Rep. Raskin: It’s ‘disgraceful’ the GOP is being ‘reduced to a cult of authoritarian personality’

    07:32

  • Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’

    06:14

  • Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms

    02:46

  • Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’

    06:42

  • Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

    10:47

  • Co. Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'My larger reaction is disappointment' to SCOTUS ballot ruling

    05:59

  • Trump focuses on presidential immunity after Supreme Court Colorado decision

    02:39

  • Morial on equality index of Black Americans: Progress has been made, but ‘parity is still elusive’

    05:14

  • Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid

    03:59

  • McFaul: Navalny funeral attendees ‘can expect’ threats of jail time, ‘that is incredible bravery’

    04:38

  • Sec. Raimondo: Chinese-made smart cars may be ‘collecting data every minute’ on ‘millions’ in US

    07:58

  • Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza

    06:34

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

05:50

The Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer” received 13 nominations for the 2024 Oscars. Former Energy Secretary Ernie Moniz, who now heads the Nuclear Threat Initiative, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the relevance of the film’s message today. “I think the movie was very effective in bringing out Oppenheimer's warnings, especially towards the end of the movie, that we could easily be getting into arms races, we could be seeing the power of these weapons dramatically increase,” Moniz says. “We've been feeling so uncertain about the nuclear weapons, so vulnerable to accidents and miscalculations, and the movie should remind everyone that we are still living in dangerous times.”March 8, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Moniz: Oppenheimer film ‘should remind everyone’ we live in ‘dangerous times’ with nuclear weapons

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: ‘You could feel the anger’ from President Biden ‘over Dobbs’ and other SCOTUS actions

    06:25

  • Barb Collura: IVF is ‘about building families’ and Congress needs to pass a ‘federal protection’

    04:49

  • Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'

    07:01

  • Ukraine Prosecutor Gen.: the ‘forced deportation of Ukrainian children” is a Russian “war crime’

    05:52

  • Beschloss: Biden should address ‘elephant in the room'

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All