  • Ben Rhodes: PGA played on emotions of 9/11 victims' families until Saudis wrote 'the biggest check'

    06:30

  • Sen. Markey and Rep. Moskowitz detail the dangers of 3D printed guns

    05:25
    Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

    04:09
    Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

    03:44

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

    08:34

  • U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

    01:49

  • Trump lawyers meet with Justice Department as federal grand jury expected to convene this week

    06:48

  • Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’

    06:13

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

    06:39

  • Mary McCord: Unrealistic that DOJ would ‘avoid’ legal action against Trump through 2024 election

    07:21

  • Marc Morial: DeSantis is a black history and voter ‘suppressor’, is trying to become ‘Trump-ish’

    03:27

  • ADL CEO: Germany’s Holocaust remembrance shows how countries can ‘go to the bottom and yet come out’

    04:24

  • U.S. Ambassador to Germany confronts antisemitism and memorializes ancestors who fled the Nazis

    03:31

  • Sen. Merkley: Majority of votes on debt deal advancing ‘Republican agenda’ coming from Democrats

    05:03

  • Larry Summers has ‘grave concern’ with the cutback in IRS resources in the debt deal

    06:47

  • Paul Charlton: Trump would face charges under Espionage Act if he took classified military docs

    07:57

  • Rep. Ro Khanna says he’s a ‘no’ on debt limit deal but has ‘full confidence’ it will pass the House

    03:13

  • David Jolly: ‘Ron DeSantis has yet to demonstrate he can take a voter from Donald Trump’

    05:14

  • Rep Moulton: Danger in AI-powered weaponry is ‘what comes from our adversaries’

    05:02

  • House Oversight chair prepares to hold Wray in contempt over document in Biden probe

    03:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

04:09

Michael Waldman, author of “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America,” joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss growing ethics concerns about the Court and the coming decisions that will impact voting rights, affirmative action in college admissions, and LGBTQ rights. “The Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act. They're considering the shard of the law that's left,” says Waldman. “This is the great civil rights law that had such a big impact in the country. There's every reason to fear that they're going to finish the job of weakening it significantly, and then do the affirmative action case where they end these of race and college admissions.” June 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

