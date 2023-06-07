Michael Waldman: Supreme Court ‘gutted' Voting Rights Act, now considering ‘shard’ of what’s left

Michael Waldman, author of “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America,” joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss growing ethics concerns about the Court and the coming decisions that will impact voting rights, affirmative action in college admissions, and LGBTQ rights. “The Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act. They're considering the shard of the law that's left,” says Waldman. “This is the great civil rights law that had such a big impact in the country. There's every reason to fear that they're going to finish the job of weakening it significantly, and then do the affirmative action case where they end these of race and college admissions.” June 7, 2023