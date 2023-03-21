IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Michael Mann: Biden admin drilling project contradicts global need to avert dangerous warming limit

  • “We all miss him terribly”: Andrea Mitchell remembers longtime NBC digital editor Vaughn Ververs

  • Jeh Johnson: It’s ‘unprecedented to have a former president protected by Secret Service’ arraigned

    Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    Ukrainian Amb. Markarova compares Putin's ‘appalling’ Mariupol trip to Hitler’s 1940 Paris visit

  • Rep. Moulton: Veterans have ‘mixed emotions’ on Iraq War anniversary due to its ‘complicated legacy’

  • Richard Engel: Corruption, Iranian influence remains but Iraqis feel ‘more confident’ and ‘free’

  • Nadav Zafrir: Independent courts are key as Israel doesn’t have ‘checks and balances’ like the U.S.

  • Jen Psaki previews 'Inside with Jen Psaki,' launching Sunday on MSNBC

  • Yevgeny Vindman: Time for U.S. government to prevent Russia violating ‘rules-based order’

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Trump call with GA Speaker has ‘probative value,’ demonstrating his ‘state of mind’

  • Sen. Angus King: We want to get TikTok ownership into hands that ‘aren’t beholden' to the CCP

  • Ben Rhodes: Russia sees Black Sea as ‘their real estate'

  • NTSB renewing calls for longer cockpit voice recordings, currently limited to just two hours

  • Cecile Richards: ‘Politicians, judges making decisions about women’s health’ is a ‘slippery slope’

  • State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price: Russian jet collision with U.S. drone likely ‘unintentional’

  • Rep. Chu: ‘It did in fact save lives’ when high-capacity magazines, assault weapons were banned

  • Remembering women’s rights and gender equality trailblazer former Rep. Pat Schroeder

  • Rep. Josh Harder: Regulators were 'asleep at the wheel,' should have seen SVB collapse coming

  • Sen. Van Hollen: SVB executives’ stock sales should be ‘clawed back’ to ‘keep depositors whole’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

Leon Panetta, the former Defense Secretary, former CIA Director, and former White House Chief of Staff joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the growing relationship between Presidents Xi and Putin, as Xi spends his second day in Moscow. “For China to remain the strongest partner, they’d have to have a strong economy. And so what I sense here is that China has to play this balancing role: saying that on one hand, they're a peacemaker, and trying to provide peace in the Ukraine. But at the same time, that makes clear that they really can't provide military arms to the Russians, because that would undermine their peacemaker role. And secondly, they're concerned that the world would impose sanctions on China which could hurt their economy. So while all of this is taking place, it's pretty clear that China is now caught in a balancing act."March 21, 2023

