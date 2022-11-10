Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to discuss President Biden’s upcoming Asia trip, his “historically successful midterms,” and his plans to support Senator Warnock in the Georgia’s December runoff. “Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do,” says Bedingfield. Nov. 10, 2022