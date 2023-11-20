Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away at the age of 96, just days after entering hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia. Judy Woodruff, Jonathan Alter, and Anita McBride join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Carter’s legacy and her special relationship with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter. “She developed from someone who was shy and didn't like speaking in public when he first ran for political office in the early 1960s to someone who relished politics and loved it, wanted to be at the center of every political fight her husband was engaged in,” Woodruff says. “This was a woman who learned so much on the job and it came through when you spoke with her. She knew details. She did her homework. She did research and she loved the political game. She loved it.”Nov. 20, 2023

