Jason Furman: ‘Economy will continue its recovery’ despite Omicron

NBC’s Monica Alba, Jason Furman, and Brendan Buck join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest in supply chain issues and how a rise in Omicron cases has stalled progress on economic recovery. “I really don't think that this is a repeat of March and April 2020,” says Jason Furman. “I expect over the next three months the economy will continue its recovery. The unemployment rate three months from now will be lower than where it is today.”Dec. 22, 2021