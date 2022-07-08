Jared Bernstein: Economy ‘transitioning’ to a more ‘steady, stable’ pace of economic growth

Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his takeaways from the new jobs report released this morning showing that the economy added 372,000 jobs in June, exceeding expectations. “The pace of wage gains, if you look at quarterly rates, actually slowed a bit in the second quarter, from 5.2% in the first quarter to 4.3% in the second quarter,” says Bernstein. “That deceleration is very much in the spirit of what the President is talking about when he talks about transitioning from a breakneck pace of economic growth to one that's a more steady, stable transition.”July 8, 2022