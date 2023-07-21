House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a longtime friend of Tony Bennett, joins Peter Alexander to discuss the legacy of the music legend and civil rights activist, telling Peter, “Most people don't know, he really was a super patriot — fought at the Battle of the Bulge, freed a concentration camp, and then came home and later marched with Reverend Martin Luther King. And just the list goes on and on of his civic participation.” On her personal friendship with Bennett, she added, “But personally, to me, we loved him and Susan so much, Paul and I.”July 21, 2023