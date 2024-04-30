IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material
April 30, 202404:34

The Last Word

‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material

04:34

Bradley Moss and Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what we learned from newly released records in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, including how co-defendant Walt Nauta’s grand jury testimony differs from his FBI interview and a witness telling the FBI that Trump offered Walt Nauta a pardon if he was caught lying to the FBI.April 30, 2024

