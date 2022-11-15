House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’04:34
- Now Playing
House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel03:39
- UP NEXT
Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’09:27
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena05:01
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
Ben Rhodes: Biden-Xi meeting signals ‘new era’ of a ‘competitive relationship’ between U.S. and China07:56
Peter Baker: Many defeated election deniers 'breaking away from Trump in their own way'07:00
Sgt. David Bellavia: ‘I think America needs more of what we have in our military today’04:05
Samantha Power: Biden's climate investment will increase ‘access to renewables at a cheaper price’08:08
McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker02:30
Vaughn Hillyard: Kari Lake, Mark Finchem casting doubt on Arizona election process04:41
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’07:36
Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi07:47
Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’08:45
Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’06:58
Sen. Michael Bennet: ‘What we saw in red and rural Colorado was something very different this year’05:51
Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’04:13
Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race05:12
Tom Bonier: Increased gender gap in early vote is an ‘early sign’ of abortion’s role in 2022 midterms05:09
Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’04:34
- Now Playing
House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel03:39
- UP NEXT
Rep. Clyburn feels the same as he did in 2020: Biden is what America 'needs at this present moment’09:27
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena05:01
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’06:12
Play All