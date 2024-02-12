IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case

President Biden and his campaign are fighting back against claims made about his mental fitness in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, and former President Donald is facing a gauntlet of court hearings and decisions in the coming weeks. Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Donald Trump has another 11 hours within which to seek a stay of the decision of the DC Circuit, the unanimous decision, rejecting his extraordinary, extravagant and unprecedented claim of immunity. I don't expect that the US Supreme Court will grant his stay,” Tribe tells Andrea. “There's really no basis for it. It's simply a delaying tactic. And I also don't think there's a good reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant review of the case.”Feb. 12, 2024

    Harvard Law scholar: There is no ‘good reason for’ the Supreme Court to review Trump’s immunity case

