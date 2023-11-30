IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger 'as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger 'as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age'

Henry Kissinger, the influential and highly criticized Secretary of State under Presidents Nixon and Ford, died Wednesday at the age of 100. Richard Haass, President Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations and Senior Counselor for the Centerview Partners, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Kissinger’s legacy. “When history weighs this net-net, I think Henry Kissinger will be seen as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age,” Haass says. On the relationship between the U.S. and China, Haass says, “Kissinger has been a consistent voice for maintaining a floor in that relationship. Something very much Joe Biden picked up on and interestingly enough, Xi Jinping as well.”Nov. 30, 2023

    Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger 'as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age'

