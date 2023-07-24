Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

Israel is consumed by protests following the passage of the first part of a judicial overhaul championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on what this could mean for the future of Israel’s democracy. “I think rather than touching Israel's security assistance, which is important for dealing with Israel's adversaries, we could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel, in international forums and elsewhere,” Indyk tells Andrea.July 24, 2023