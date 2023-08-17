Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a private call this week with the families of the five Americans who were released from Iran’s notorious Evin Prison. The Americans are now on house arrest in Iran, the first step in a controversial deal to bring them home. The family members of two of the imprisoned Americans, Neda Sharghi, sister of Emad Shargi, and Tara Tahbaz, daughter of Morad Tahbaz, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I just was ecstatic and sense of relief, but also fear of what happens next. We don't know what happens next and it's just nice to see my dad on the other side of the phone,” says Tahbaz. “This is a big step, but they're not home yet. They're not free yet. They're still in custody. And, you know, we don't know what's going to happen next. We just have to be optimistically hopeful and hold on until we can hug them on U.S. soil,” she continued.Aug. 17, 2023