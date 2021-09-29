Dr. Fauci: 'Wait until you get the FDA approval' to get booster shot

Doctor Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s top medical adviser, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the timing and authorization of the COVID-19 booster shot. "It is advisable to wait until you get the FDA approval to have the boost match the original vaccine," Dr. Fauci says. "We do recommend for people who have gotten originally the Moderna to wait it will be relatively soon where the FDA will be able to make a determination about the safety and the efficacy." Sept. 29, 2021