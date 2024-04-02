IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Donnelly: World Central Kitchen strike is part of ‘systematic pattern of attacks against aid work’
April 2, 202407:30

Seven workers - including one American - with the non-profit World Central Kitchen were killed in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike. Garrett Haake is joined by Josh Lederman and Ciarán Donnelly, the International Rescue Committee’s Senior Vice President for Crisis, Response, Recovery and Development, to discuss the attack and the dire need for aid in Gaza.April 2, 2024

