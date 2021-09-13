Diane Foley: 'We must hold people accountable who kidnap our citizens'

Diane Foley, whose son was kidnapped and murdered by ISIS terrorists in 2012, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the Biden administration should address other U.S. hostages held currently held abroad, and react to the guilty plea of her sons killer in an American court. "We must hold people accountable who kidnap our citizens, and torture and kill them. If we don't, we'll never be able to deter hostage taking," she says.Sept. 13, 2021