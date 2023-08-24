GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

Republican Presidential hopefuls fought for second place at the first GOP primary debate, in the shadow of former President Donald Trump, who did not attend. Michael Steele and Tim Miller join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the chaos that erupted at the debate in Milwaukee, WI. “For on that stage, no one to raise their hand, and no one, not even the, you know, quote unquote, normal candidates, raised their hand and said that climate change is real, and then for Vivek to go out there and say it was a hoax, it was just a disaster for the party's brand, and on top of all the Trump stuff,” Miller said.Aug. 24, 2023