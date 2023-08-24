IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

    Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

  • ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

  • New NBC/Des Moines Register polling shows new indictments “seem to have hardened” Trump's “support”

  • Extreme heat, rain, and drought across the country is climate change “in all of its forms.”

  • Jack McCain: ‘we have a moral responsibility’ to protect Afghans who fled after U.S. withdrew

  • Sen. Schatz: “The people of Maui are strong, but we're going to need help from everybody.”

  • Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

  • ‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

  • Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

  • Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody

  • Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

  • Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

Republican Presidential hopefuls fought for second place at the first GOP primary debate, in the shadow of former President Donald Trump, who did not attend. Michael Steele and Tim Miller join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the chaos that erupted at the debate in Milwaukee, WI. “For on that stage, no one to raise their hand, and no one, not even the, you know, quote unquote, normal candidates, raised their hand and said that climate change is real, and then for Vivek to go out there and say it was a hoax, it was just a disaster for the party's brand, and on top of all the Trump stuff,” Miller said.Aug. 24, 2023

    07:31
  Now Playing

    06:22
  UP NEXT

    05:04

