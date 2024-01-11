Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is winding down his marathon trip to the Middle East. Katy Tur is joined by Colin Clark to discuss rising tensions and U.S. involvement in the region. “I think Netanyahu may be out,” Clarke says. “I think Netanyahu has been perceived as self-serving, and you know, asleep at the wheel, because in the past his message was, you may not like me personally, but I keep you safe. Well, now that that veil has been lifted, what does he actually do?”Jan. 11, 2024