Clarke: Hamas response to Paris hostage framework ‘hopefully’ will lead ‘to a big breakthrough’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed said on camera that Hamas has responded positively to the hostage deal negotiated in Paris. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Retired Admiral James Stavridis and Colin Clarke to discuss the future of hostage negotiations and U.S. strikes against Iranian proxies. “There's so many moving parts here. It's very complex, but the fact that the U.S. sending Bill Burns, the fact that Secretary Blinken has now gone into the region five times in the last four months, a lot of intense diplomacy here, a lot of political will, political capital spent by the United States. Hopefully this leads to a big breakthrough,” Clarke says.Feb. 6, 2024

