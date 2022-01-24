Carl Bernstein: Local papers ‘help keep the social fabric & a social compact in our towns and cities’
Carl Bernstein joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his new book “Chasing Democracy” and the state of local journalism in the U.S. “Part of the problem in the news is this dearth of good local newspapers,” says Bernstein. “We've lost these local papers, which provided a kind of cohesion, and help keep the social fabric and a social compact in our towns and cities.”Jan. 24, 2022
