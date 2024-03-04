IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Co. Sec. of State Jena Griswold: 'My larger reaction is disappointment' to SCOTUS ballot ruling
  • Tribe: SCOTUS C.O. ruling ‘decides more than it needs to,’ leaves the Constitution 'enforceable’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

The Supreme Court has ruled that the state of Colorado cannot bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins Katy Tur to react to the decision. “My larger reaction is disappointment. I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath breaking insurrectionists," Griswold told Katy. “Ultimately, this decision leaves open or leaves open the door for Congress to act to pass authorizing legislation, but we know that Congress is a nearly non functioning body. So ultimately, it will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November."March 4, 2024

