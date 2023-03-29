Brendan Buck: Republicans ‘quite content to ignore’ centrist voters who support gun reform action

Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker and Brendan Buck, former communications advisor to Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the lack of political will among congressional Republicans to work toward further gun safety reforms following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville. “Republicans care much more about the base than they do about winning general elections. And they are quite content to ignore the middle that would like to see a lot of action on this,” says Buck. He explains that an assault weapons ban may be popular among voters, but “not with Republican base voters and, and not with the loudest voters.” Parker adds, “Among the base, some of these votes are just, they are political nonstarters. And that's what Republicans fear, most of all.”March 29, 2023