Biden begins first foreign trip meeting with UK PM Johnson, talking shared goals and global challenges

Biden begins first foreign trip meeting with UK PM Johnson, talking shared goals and global challenges08:21
Andrea Mitchell, reporting on the first leg of President Biden's first foreign trip, is joined by Gillian Tett and Amb. Michael McFaul. They discuss the president's meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they sign a new Atlantic Charter outlining shared goals and challenges between their two countries, and preview next week's summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.