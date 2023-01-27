Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest

NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hylton joins Andrea Mitchell to describe what she will be looking for in the soon-to-be released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichol’s arrest, which has the nation bracing for outrage and possible protests. “The family, of course, has seen it, struggled to watch and get through more than a minute of it themselves,” says Hylton. “We expect to see that there was perhaps a lapse in or a delay in giving him the care that he would have very visibly and audibly asked for.”Jan. 27, 2023