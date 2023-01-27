Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'09:35
- Now Playing
Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest06:27
- UP NEXT
'We now have a blueprint': Arrests in Tyre Nichols case praised05:25
Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu06:34
Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’02:51
Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’10:34
Rep. Victoria Spartz: House ‘becoming like a theater full of actors in the circus’01:48
Ben Rhodes points to digitization as solution to classified documents mishandling04:41
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘One battalion of M1 tanks is inconsequential on the battlefield’02:14
Kirby: ‘It’s going to take many months’ before U.S. tanks are ‘ready to be transferred into Ukraine’08:55
David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media03:53
Officials say Half Moon Bay mass shooting evidence points to 'workplace violence'03:27
Rep. Adam Schiff: There appears to be a ‘systemic problem’ with handling of classified documents10:27
Georgia DA asks for report on grand jury election probe to remain sealed03:08
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home02:34
Tom Winter: Russian oligarch Deripaska was ‘no stranger to the FBI,’ or ‘certainly to McGonigal’06:59
Rep. Judy Chu: We have to close 'loopholes’ that allow people to 'evade' universal background checks04:50
Katherine Schweit: 'We hardly ever have a shooter' in Monterey Park shooting suspect age range04:26
Jeff Zients to serve as Biden's next chief of staff00:47
Cecile Richards: 17 states have banned abortion, but it’s clear the Republican Party isn’t satisfied11:06
Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'09:35
- Now Playing
Antonia Hylton: Expect to see ‘delay’ in aid to Nichols in bodycam footage of arrest06:27
- UP NEXT
'We now have a blueprint': Arrests in Tyre Nichols case praised05:25
Tzipi Livni: Israel’s 75-year-old democracy ‘in danger’ under Netanyahu06:34
Dmitri Alperovitch: Russia ‘effectively getting around the sanctions that have been put in place’02:51
Leon Panetta: ‘We are not effectively protecting our secrets’10:34
Play All