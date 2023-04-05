Amb. McFaul: Evan Gershkovich’s release will be decided ‘politically,’ not ‘in a court of law’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia and the potential for his release. “This will be decided politically, diplomatically. It won't be decided in a court of law,” McFaul says. “I think everybody needs to remember there is no rule of law in Russia today. There was before, decades ago, when you could expect a trial of some sort. Nobody can expect that today.” McFaul adds that Gershkovich, who is ethnically Russian and speaks the language fluently, “can get into the fabric of Russian society in a way that others can't because he is fluent, and I think that's part of the reason why he was detained.”April 5, 2023