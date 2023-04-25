Amb. Jeffrey Feltman: 46 million in Sudan ‘taken hostage’ in two generals’ ‘lust for power’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution Jeffrey Feltman joins Andrea Mitchell to analyze whether the temporary ceasefire in Sudan will hold. “These two generals in their lust for power have taken the country hostage. Forty-six million people have been taken hostage by these two generals’ lust for power, battle for supremacy,” says Feltman. “I think that Secretary Blinken, the United States’ priority on trying to get to a ceasefire right now is absolutely the essential priority. They've picked the right priority, given the humanitarian situation, given the need to try to get people to safety, given the need for people to resupply themselves, but unfortunately, these two generals seem to be in this fight to the death.”April 25, 2023

