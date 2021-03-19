British Ambassador to the U.S.: China-U.S. Alaska dust-up was 'quite unusual for modern diplomacy'

British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce joins Andrea Mitchell discuss British foreign policy and diplomatic relationships with the U.S. in the wake of the first meeting between the Biden administration and Chinese officials. “Both Russia and China have seen the current situation as an opportunity, as a competition to reset the rules of international affairs and they like pretending it is the end of the West. And I think what they are seeing with the Biden administration is that the narrative isn’t going to stand up anymore," Pierce says.