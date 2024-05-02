IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial
May 2, 202408:00

Andrea Mitchell Reports

'Loud and clear' this is 'election fraud': Weissman on Trump's hush money trial

08:00

Cross-examination is underway of Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, Keith Davidson. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian, former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissman and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jeffrey Sloman join José Díaz-Balart to weigh in on the testimony.May 2, 2024

