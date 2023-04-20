Vanderbilt Psychiatrist on Rash of Shootings: 'People are trained to see other people as threats'

Dr. Jonathan Metzl, Professor of Psychiatry at Vanderbilt University, joins Ana Cabrera to talk about the climate surrounding a series of recent mass shootings, and why harmless everyday mistakes have led to knee-jerk reactions to pull the trigger. Dr. Metzl dives into the consequences of an increasingly armed society and how laws like ‘stand your ground’ negatively affect human behavior.April 20, 2023