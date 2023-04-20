IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ana Cabrera Reports

Vanderbilt Psychiatrist on Rash of Shootings: 'People are trained to see other people as threats'

05:16

Dr. Jonathan Metzl, Professor of Psychiatry at Vanderbilt University, joins Ana Cabrera to talk about the climate surrounding a series of recent mass shootings, and why harmless everyday mistakes have led to knee-jerk reactions to pull the trigger. Dr. Metzl dives into the consequences of an increasingly armed society and how laws like ‘stand your ground’ negatively affect human behavior.April 20, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All