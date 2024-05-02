IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: President Biden addresses campus protests amid rising tensions across the country

Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing
May 2, 202402:51
  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

  • Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says

    11:51

  • Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

    11:26

  • Napping? Trump appeared to be ‘at rest’ during trial, says MSNBC correspondent

    09:37

  • ‘Did he cheat on Melania?’: Trump trial highlights new text messages

    08:15

  • Andrew Weissmann on Michael Cohen: ‘He was like a dog with a pheasant in his mouth’

    07:29

  • ‘We are going to lay it on thick for her’: New details emerge from scheme in Trump hush money trial

    11:04

  • Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer's texts shown amid hush money trial

    06:38

  • Former attorney for Stormy Daniels questioned about impact of 'Access Hollywood' tape

    03:03

  • Stormy Daniels' former lawyer takes the stand in Trump hush money trial

    02:17

  • Prosecutors call on witnesses to authenticate records in Trump hush money trial

    02:01

  • Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations

    01:32

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • 'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • 'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42

  • 'This wasn't your normal practice': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. on 'catch and kill' plan

    05:20

  • 'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme

    05:59

Ana Cabrera Reports

Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing

02:51

Former President Trump was back in court for the New York hush money trial as the judge holds a hearing on alleged gag order violations. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports on how Trump's attorney is pushing back against the allegations.May 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump attorney challenges alleged gag order violations at hush money hearing

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • ‘She is going to be a strong witness’: All eyes on Hope Hicks testimony in Hush Money trial

    06:06

  • Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says

    11:51

  • Lawrence: Trump's never been closer to spending a night in jail than he is now

    11:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All