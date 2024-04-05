IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: A magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes East Coast, shaking buildings from NYC to Boston

Earthquake shakes the East Coast
April 5, 202403:51

  • Lebanon, N.J. mayor reacts to earthquake: 'Craziest thing I've ever experienced'

    Earthquake shakes the East Coast

Ana Cabrera Reports

Earthquake shakes the East Coast

03:51

An earthquake originating in Lebanon, N.J., was felt along multiple states along the East Coast. NBC News' Katy Tur reports on what the tremors felt like in New York City.April 5, 2024

  Lebanon, N.J. mayor reacts to earthquake: 'Craziest thing I've ever experienced'

    Earthquake shakes the East Coast

