Young voters want new lawmakers

Amid the reversal of abortion rights, inaction on climate change and a rise in gun violence, young voters are saying they want new lawmakers. Ones that are younger and have fresh ideas. How will this new push for change translate in the November midterms? Run For Something Civics co-founder Amanda Litman and NextGen executive director Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez joined American Voices to discuss. Cristina starts off by explaining why less than one percent of voters ages 18-29 approve of President Biden. July 17, 2022