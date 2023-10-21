IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Could Trump be the next to stand trial in Fulton County?

    04:20

  • 'This is a major crisis:' House still without speaker amid intensifying Israel-Hamas war, funding deadline

    04:22

  • 'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

    04:59
  • Now Playing

    Why Kenneth Chesebro's guilty plea is 'powerful' evidence against Trump

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area

    04:21

  • 'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

    05:02

  • McCaffrey: Attacks from multiple countries would be a 'major threat' to Israel

    07:56

  • NSC confirms death of several American citizens in Israel

    03:04

  • How Israel’s far-right government fueled tensions with Hamas

    02:54

  • Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures

    04:31

  • What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?

    02:54

  • Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel

    04:32

  • The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

    04:16

  • Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures

    05:23

  • Israel’s storied 75-year relationship with the U.S.

    03:39

  • How Gaza's public opinion of Israel could have influenced the Hamas attack

    04:24

  • Congresswoman Deborah Ross: It is crucial that the U.S. continues to support Ukraine

    04:30

  • Alejandra Campoverdi digs into the complexities of being “First Gen” in new memoir

    06:02

  • How the political fight over aid to Ukraine exposes the GOP’s anti-Democratic sympathies

    02:45

  • President Biden issues a dire warning on how far-right rhetoric is threatening Democracy

    04:00

American Voices

Why Kenneth Chesebro's guilty plea is 'powerful' evidence against Trump

03:26

Former Trump legal adviser Kenneth Chesebro has pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy in Fulton County, Georgia. Attorney Chris Mattei previews with American Voices host Alicia Menendez Chesebro's potentially "damning" testimony and discusses whether he could also become a federal witness.Oct. 21, 2023

  • Could Trump be the next to stand trial in Fulton County?

    04:20

  • 'This is a major crisis:' House still without speaker amid intensifying Israel-Hamas war, funding deadline

    04:22

  • 'Everything is running out, including hope.' A doctor's take on the dire situation in Gaza

    04:59
  • Now Playing

    Why Kenneth Chesebro's guilty plea is 'powerful' evidence against Trump

    03:26
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows devastation in Gaza City after airstrike on residential area

    04:21

  • 'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

    05:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All