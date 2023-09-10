IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Why Hurricane Lee’s rapid intensification has meteorologists and climate scientists worried

02:53

Hurricane Lee is churning through the Atlantic and likely to impact America’s east coast. Most concerning is the hurricane’s rapid intensification from a category 1 to a category 5 storm over the course of a few days, which is unprecedented. Climate Scientist Chris Gloninger walks through these worrying developments with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Sept. 10, 2023

