  • Missing the Target: Why the GOP’s rationale for banning books rings hollow

    02:34

  • What’s ahead in Brian Flores’ historic lawsuit against the NFL

    04:52

  • The extreme politics of the Republican Party

    08:54

  • Amid increasing legal heat, Rudy Giuliani does reality TV

    06:23
    What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

    06:21
    RNC: Rioters engaged in 'legitimate political discourse'

    09:01

  • Congress invests in climate resilience

    06:36

  • The Supreme Court needs to work for the people

    08:23

  • ‘Thousands of messages a day’: New York Times reporter reveals toll of online abuse

    04:19

  • Sen. McConnell and the Republican party’s policy-free midterm campaign

    06:03

  • Donald Trump suggests he would pardon Capitol rioters if reelected

    06:18

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

    04:13

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

    09:43

  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

    03:33

  • The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory

    06:58

  • Speculation swirls over Tom Brady’s retirement

    04:42

  • Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07

  • How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07

American Voices

What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like

06:21

Some reports suggest the Biden administration should start responding to the COVID-19 crisis as an endemic and declare the pandemic as over. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock and democratic strategist Don Calloway joined American Voices to discuss if the nation is ready to transition to an endemic and what that would look like. Feb. 6, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

