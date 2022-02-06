What a shifting to a COVID-19 endemic might look like
Some reports suggest the Biden administration should start responding to the COVID-19 crisis as an endemic and declare the pandemic as over. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Uche Blackstock and democratic strategist Don Calloway joined American Voices to discuss if the nation is ready to transition to an endemic and what that would look like. Feb. 6, 2022
