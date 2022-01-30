Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'
03:33
Share this -
copied
Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access in various states come as federal voting rights legislation has stalled in the Senate. In response, Voto Latino, one of the nation's largest Latino grassroots organizations, has announced a six-figure ad campaign to unseat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024 for her votes against voting rights and reforming the filibuster. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Maria Teresa Kumar, the president and CEO of Voto Latino, to discuss the move to oust Sinema, and the impact Latino voters will have in Arizona elections. Jan. 30, 2022
The fight to restore faith in elections
04:13
Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court
09:43
Now Playing
Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'
03:33
UP NEXT
The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory
06:58
Speculation swirls over Tom Brady’s retirement
04:42
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee