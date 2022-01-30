IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

03:33

Republican-led efforts to restrict voting access in various states come as federal voting rights legislation has stalled in the Senate. In response, Voto Latino, one of the nation's largest Latino grassroots organizations, has announced a six-figure ad campaign to unseat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024 for her votes against voting rights and reforming the filibuster. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Maria Teresa Kumar, the president and CEO of Voto Latino, to discuss the move to oust Sinema, and the impact Latino voters will have in Arizona elections. Jan. 30, 2022

