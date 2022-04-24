Tucker Carlson ramps fears over 'The End of Men'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is deeply concerned about what he calls "The End of Men" in the trailer for his latest documentary, which gets into how to boost testosterone levels in men with a red light therapy applied straight to the private area. However, health experts say there isn't legitimate evidence it works. Liz Plank, author of “For the Love of Men,” discusses the hyper-masculine propaganda behind this push for pseudoscience and the ongoing fight to combat toxic masculinity. April 24, 2022