Trump asks judge to pass cost of “special master” to the American taxpayer

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge in Florida to make Donald Trump foot the bill for the special master review of documents seized from Mar-A-Lago. However, Trump’s legal team is pushing for the government to cover half the cost of the process. MSNBC Contributors Charlie Savage and Barb McQuade joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the disagreements between Team Trump and the Justice Department. Sept. 12, 2022