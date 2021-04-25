Travon Free’s 'Two Distant Strangers' and the policing of Black Americans 

Comedian and actor Travon Free wrote the screenplay for his Oscar-nominated short “Two Distant Strangers” after the murder of George Floyd. The film focuses on a young black man reliving, again and again, the day he is confronted and killed by the police. As Free explains it, “For 29 minutes, you get to experience what it feels like to be black for 24 hours.” Free joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the message behind his film, which is available on Netflix, and the need for real police reform in America.