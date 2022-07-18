IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

  • Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'

  • 'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

  • Texas GOP leaders take action on everything but the power grid

    Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial set to begin

    Jan. 6 expects to get Secret Service texts by Tuesday as the panel prepares for final summer hearing

  • 'The key job of the leader is to make decisions': Police failures plagued Uvalde school shooting

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

  • The plot to sabotage American elections

  • OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

  • 'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

  • Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over erased text messages

  • Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

  • Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people

  • 'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

  • How the FDA can aid the fight for reproduction rights

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ‘willing’ to testify before Jan. 6 committee

  • New documentary 'Fair Play' explores the imbalance of household labor

American Voices

Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial set to begin

Trump ally Steve Bannon’s trial on charges of contempt of Congress gets underway Monday. MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel and Ryan Barber, Justice Correspondent for Insider joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss what to expect in court. July 18, 2022

